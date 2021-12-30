$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to announce sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.84 million and the highest is $15.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $46.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

