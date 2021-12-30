$120.50 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $120.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $614.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

