13,588 Shares in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of ESSA Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

