$144.21 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $144.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.39 million to $147.00 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $591.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.46 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $576.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

