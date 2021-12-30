17,015 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $97.17.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

