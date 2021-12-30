$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $18.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.35 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 448,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $169,804,000 after acquiring an additional 236,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.