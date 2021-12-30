$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $152.00. 158,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

