$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.27 on Monday. Olin has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.