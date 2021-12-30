20,950 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after buying an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

