2,250 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

