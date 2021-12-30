$228.07 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $228.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the highest is $228.20 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $867.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $972.56 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

BOX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $1,535,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

