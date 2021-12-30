22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 56,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,240,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

