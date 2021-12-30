$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the highest is $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $867.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

