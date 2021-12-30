$26.02 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report sales of $26.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.84 million to $26.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $94.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

TCBX opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

