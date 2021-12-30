$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.40 million. CONMED reported sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. CONMED has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

