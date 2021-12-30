$29.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.03 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 492,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

