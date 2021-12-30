2key.network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,570.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $776,025.86 and approximately $1,570.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006950 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,697 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

