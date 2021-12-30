2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Head-To-Head Survey

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $118.32 million N/A -$51.16 million N/A N/A 2U $774.53 million 1.95 -$216.48 million ($2.23) -8.97

Definitive Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A 2U -18.00% -14.21% -7.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 7 4 0 2.36 2U 0 2 7 0 2.78

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.98%. 2U has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.25%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

