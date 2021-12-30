32,513 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000.

NYSEARCA:PSCW opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

