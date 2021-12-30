34,188 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

