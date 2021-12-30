$39.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $39.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.75 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

