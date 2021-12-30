$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will announce sales of $45.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.16 million to $48.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $135.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 167,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

