$50.87 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $50.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $194.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.63 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $248.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 179,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

