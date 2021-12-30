5,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.