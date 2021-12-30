5,645 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC opened at $29.99 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.