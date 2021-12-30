$586.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report sales of $586.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 444.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 5,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.