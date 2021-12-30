$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 34,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,843. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

