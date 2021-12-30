$721.09 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $721.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $698.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 381.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $27,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $20,638,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,762,008. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.