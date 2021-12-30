74,550 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $52.84.

