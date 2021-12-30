7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of 7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,601,771 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £12.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

7digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

