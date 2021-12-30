$8.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.10 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. 219,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,800. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.