80,000 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises about 1.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

PPC stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,408.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

