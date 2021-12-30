8,472 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

