8,684 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after buying an additional 786,109 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $82.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

