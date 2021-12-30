Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

