Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 328,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 365,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

