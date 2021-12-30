Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 529,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 84.8% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 300,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

