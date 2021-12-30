Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 55 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $474.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.95 and a 200-day moving average of $441.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

