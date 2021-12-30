Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 55 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $474.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.95 and a 200-day moving average of $441.30.
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
