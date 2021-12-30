Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $518.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.