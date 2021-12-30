Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 554 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 386,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 133,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $662.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

