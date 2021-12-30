Abbrea Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $672.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.11 and its 200 day moving average is $517.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.