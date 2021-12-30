Abbrea Capital LLC Has $815,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $654.58 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.21 and its 200 day moving average is $622.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.