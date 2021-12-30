Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $172.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

