Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 102 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -220.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

