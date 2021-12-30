Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.27. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $346.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.