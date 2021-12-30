Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 8.1%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.52. 4,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

