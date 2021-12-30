Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,519. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.