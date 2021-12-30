Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00.
NYSE ACEL opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.