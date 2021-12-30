Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00.

NYSE ACEL opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

