Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,013,000 after buying an additional 361,190 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.86. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,579. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

