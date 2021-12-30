Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

